The Nou Camp will be packed out as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men desperately seek to claw their way into the semi-finals.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in to watch the action with Lionel Messi gunning to kill the tie on home turf.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the Barcelona v Man Utd game?

Barcelona v Man Utd will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 16th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona v Man Utd

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

United failed to lay a glove on Barcelona in the first leg with Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and the rest of the team failing to land a shot on target.

Messi purred through the game without leaving third gear and will hope to exploit United's keenness to get forward and score at the Nou Camp.

There is no shame in being toppled by the mighty Barcelona in their fearsome arena, but it looks like the end of the Champions League road for Solskjaer's men for this season.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United

