The Red Devils, who have won the European Cup/Champions League three times as well as having one Europa League success, are in fine form having won 12 of their last 15, with their only defeat coming at Arsenal last month.

Manchester United travel to Barcelona on Thursday night for the first leg of their blockbuster Europa League play-off, with both sides eyeing a spot in the Round of 16.

Erik ten Hag's men come into the Nou Camp showdown on the back of their 2-0 win at Leeds, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho's goals proving the difference, to leave United in third and just two points off Manchester City.

Unlike United, Barcelona secured Champions League football for this season. However, they finished third in their group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan to set up Thursday's clash.

Xavi's side are flying this season and they boast a nine-point lead at the top of La Liga ahead of Real Madrid having won their last 11 games in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Man Utd?

Barcelona v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 16th February 2023.

Barcelona v Man Utd kick-off time

Barcelona v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5pm.

How to live stream Barcelona v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Barcelona v Man Utd odds

Barcelona v Man Utd prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Barcelona v Man Utd predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

