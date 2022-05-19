The French club have lifted the trophy a record seven times and won all of their last five finals, including a 3-1 win against Wolfsburg in 2020.

Barcelona's quest for a second consecutive Champions League title sees them face Lyon – the most successful team in the history of the competition – at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Barcelona have clinched the Spanish league title already while Lyon are five points clear of PSG with just two games to play in France.

The French side also knocked their compatriots out of this competition at the semi-final stage while their opponents on Saturday beat Wolfsburg thanks to a five-goal display in the first leg at the Camp Nou.

To get their hands on a third Champions League in four years, Barcelona will have to beat Lyon for the first time ever in this competition – having lost all three previous meetings including a 4-1 hammering in the 2019 final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Lyon on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Barcelona v Lyon?

Barcelona v Lyon will take place on Saturday 21st May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v Lyon will kick off at 6pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Lyon on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 5:30pm.

As with the whole tournament, the final will also be on DAZN and free to watch on the DAZN Women's Champions League YouTube channel. You can buy a subscription to the service for a monthly fee of £7.99, by heading to the DAZN website, and following the easy sign-up instructions.

How to live stream Barcelona v Lyon online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub or the DAZN Women's Champions League YouTube channel on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Barcelona v Lyon team news

Barcelona predicted XI: Paños; Torrejon, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Guijarro, Alexia; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Crnogorčević

Lyon predicted XI: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Mbock Bathy, Bacha; Henry, Macario, Horan; Cascarino, Hegerberg, Malard

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Barcelona v Lyon odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Barcelona (2/5) Draw (4/1) Lyon (6/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Barcelona v Lyon

The Champions League has been Lyon's competition but Barcelona could continue to establish their own European dynasty with a victory in Turin.

They've never beaten the French side but they have oozed confidence this season and they may just put right that record on the biggest stage.

These are two teams that like to play football and we may see some goals, with the trophy heading back to Spain when the final whistle comes.

Our prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Lyon (12/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.