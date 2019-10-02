Inter boss Antonio Conte has forwards Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez in his arsenal, while Barca are sweating over the return from injury of Lionel Messi.

Wednesday's clash promises to be a firecracker in Spain as both teams seek superiority in this Champions League group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Inter game on TV and online.

What time is the Barcelona v Inter game?

Barcelona v Inter will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 2nd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona v Inter

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 8:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

These sides met in the Champions League group stage last season and it was Barcelona who earned victory in the Nou Camp.

Goals form Rafinha and Jordi Alba secured the 2-0 win that came without Barca's talisman Lionel Messi.

Now, Messi is expected to make his comeback from injury against Inter this week – but how much of the game he plays remains to be seen.

Inter are on fire right now under manager Antonio Conte and will hope to scare a Barca side that has already been rocked a number of times this season.

Alexis Sanchez could start against his former side after scoring his first goal for Inter at the weekend.

Barcelona will start as favourites but don't rule out Inter's intensity playing a pivotal part in the game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Inter