The Champions League fixtures are reduced to one-legged affairs from this point onwards, with all games being played in Portugal.

Bayern come into the clash having just spanked Chelsea 4-1 in their last-16 second leg.

And Barca are in high spirits following their 3-1 win over Napoli last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Bayern Munich game on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Bayern Munich on TV?

Barcelona v Bayern Munich will take place on Friday 14th August 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple days with plenty of action to be played.

What time is kick-off?

Barcelona v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm – the match is the only Champions League tie being played on Friday night.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Barcelona v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Barcelona v Bayern Munich team news

Barcelona: Sergio Busquets is back after suspension, while Ousmane Dembele may push for a start after returning from injury.

However, it’s hard to see Lionel Messi, Louis Suarez or Antoine Griezmann missing out on selection here.

Bayern Munich: Niklas Sule could replace Jerome Boateng if the latter fails a fitness test on a knee injury sustained last week.

Benjamin Pavard remains out, while boss Hans-Dieter Flick may have to decide between Kingsley Coman and Philippe Coutinho.

Our prediction: Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Both teams have struck top form over the summer and their displays at the weekend to reach the Champions League quarter-finals were spectacular.

Plenty of attention will be put on Robert Lewandowski but Bayern pack plenty of other attacking threat in the XI.

Expect goals at both ends here and it could be a classic end-to-end encounter. Extra time after a thrilling 90 minutes certainly looms.

Our prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Bayern Munich (AET)

