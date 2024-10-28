French sports newspaper L'Équipe instituted the award in 1956, and it remains the barometer of which player stands above the rest in the global football consensus.

Lionel Messi scooped an unprecedented eighth title in 2023, a belated recognition of his World Cup-winning form at Qatar 2022 the previous winter.

The Ballon d'Or Féminin has been won by a Spanish player in the last three editions of the award, with Aitana Bonmatí scooping last year's title after back-to-back wins from Alexia Putellas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony.

When is the Ballon d'Or 2024?

The Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony will take place on Monday 28th October 2024.

It will begin at approximately 7pm UK time.

How to watch the Ballon d'Or 2024 on TV and live stream

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be shown live on L'Équipe's YouTube channel for free with coverage of the whole ceremony.

Who will win the Ballon d'Or 2024?

The men's Ballon d'Or winner is expected to be Vinicius Junior following a terrific year for Real Madrid that saw the Spanish giants lift the La Liga and Champions League trophies.

The Brazilian star would become the seventh Los Blancos star to receive the honour this century. He is set to follow in the footsteps of Luís Figo, Ronaldo, Fabio Cannavaro, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić and Karim Benzema, who won the award in 2022.

Other contenders in the mix include Rodri, who won Euro 2024 with Spain, and Jude Bellingham, who joined forces with Vinicius to torment defenders across the continent.

The women's Ballon d'Or winner is a more open race, with last year's winner Aitana Bonmatí ranked among the favourites.

Her Barcelona teammate Caroline Graham Hansen is a top contender, while the Norwegian forward's compatriot – and winner of the inaugural Ballon d'Or Feminin award in 2018 – Ada Hegerberg is on the outskirts of contention.

