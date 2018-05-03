But Atletico will pose a tricky obstacle in Thursday's semi-final second leg. Diego Simeone's men are second only to Barcelona in La Liga and boast an infamously stubborn defence, which has seen them through to two Champions League finals in the past five years.

Where can I watch Atletico Madrid v Arsenal's Europa League semi-final on TV and online?

The match is showing exclusively in the UK on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. BT Sport subscribers can always watch a live stream via the BT Sport website and app. Find out how to get BT Sport here.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is at 8.05pm on Thursday 3rd May, with BT’s coverage starting at 7pm. The match will be played at The Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Can I listen to coverage on the radio?

If you don’t have BT Sport, the match will be available to listen to on 5live, with build up starting at 7pm and full commentary from 8.05pm.