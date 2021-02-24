What channel is Atalanta v Real Madrid Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Real Madrid will hope to kick-start their season and begin the charge to the Champions League final when they face Atalanta in the first leg of the last-16 stage on Wednesday.

Real are lagging behind rivals Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table as attention turns towards their Champions League fixtures, with Atalanta first up in the knockout stage.

Boss Zinedine Zidane has overseen a recent run of four straight wins and knows his side are favourites heading into this encounter.

Atalanta themselves are unbeaten in five outings and the Italian side are battling for a top-four finish in Serie A right now.

They come into this tie having thumped Napoli 4-2 at the weekend but Real is likely to prove a much tougher proposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atalanta v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Atalanta v Real Madrid on TV?

Atalanta v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 24th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Atalanta v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Monchengladbach v Manchester City, which also kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Atalanta v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Atalanta v Real Madrid online

Atalanta v Real Madrid team news

Atalanta: Joakim Maehle should keep his spot in the Atalanta XI in place of the injured Hans Hateboer.

Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel should start up front. The pair have scored five of Atalanta’s 10 Champions League goals so far this season.

Real Madrid: Karim Benzema will not feature here due to injury. The striker joins the likes of Marcelo, Eder Militao, Daniel Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard on the sidelines.

Zidane’s likely midfield of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will have to run the show.

Atalanta v Real Madrid odds

Our prediction: Atalanta v Real Madrid

Just one glance at Real’s injury list suggests this tie should be a lot closer than one would presume. The Spanish side have just 12 recognisable first-team players fit for the encounter.

Yet even with their injury woes Zidane will expect Real to fly back to the capital with a first-leg aggregate lead.

Atalanta are dangerous going forward but Real’s midfield trio should be able to handle both defensive and attacking duties. This could be a close game but Real will hold out.

Our prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Real Madrid (10/1 at bet365)

