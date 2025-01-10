Life beyond Lopetegui – and under former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter – begins at Villa Park as the Hammers look to avoid a second third-round exit in two years.

The East Londoners were dumped out of the competition by Championship outfit Bristol City last term, and will be the underdogs on Friday evening against a home side with eyes on a cup run.

For all their recent success, Villa have won just two domestic cup games under Unai Emery and exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace in October.

They're in the hunt for another top-four finish in the Premier League and are on course to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League, but the FA Cup surely represents their best chance of silverware this season – a fact that will not be lost on the home support on Friday.

When is Aston Villa v West Ham United?

Aston Villa v West Ham United will take place on Friday 10th January 2025.

Aston Villa v West Ham United kick-off time

Aston Villa v West Ham United will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v West Ham United on?

Aston Villa v West Ham United will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v West Ham United online

You can also live stream Aston Villa v West Ham United online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Aston Villa v West Ham United on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

