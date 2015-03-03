Manager Tim Sherwood has so far failed to generate the new manager 'bounce' in performance that the Villa board had been praying for when they sacked Paul Lambert in February.

They need only look at their West Midlands rivals to see what they're missing. When Tony Pulis took over in January, West Brom were five places behind Villa. Now they are six places and eight points ahead.

West Brom's striker Saido Berahino is a fitness doubt, but Pulis's revival has been built on defensive pragmatism: his seven games in charge have brought five clean sheets, a stat that will be even more concerning for Villa's toothless attack.

With Premier League survival close to assured, West Brom can look forward to pressing for a serious FA Cup run. Villa, second from bottom, have no such luxury.

Premier League midweek fixtures

Tuesday

Aston Villa v West Brom, 7.45pm (live on BT Sport 1)

Hull City v Sunderland, kick-off 7.45pm

Southampton v Crystal Palace, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday

Newcastle United v Manchester United, kick-off 7.45pm (live on BT Sport 1)

Manchester City v Leicester City, kick-off 7.45pm

QPR v Arsenal, kick-off 7.45pm

Stoke City v Everton, kick-off 7.45pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City, kick-off 7.45pm

West Ham v Chelsea, kick-off 7.45pm

Liverpool v Burnley, kick-off 7.45pm

Watch highlights of all the midweek games on Wednesday's Match of the Day, 10.45pm BBC1