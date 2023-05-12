The Unai Emery revolution has stalled in the last couple of weeks as back-to-back defeats has cooled talk of a Champions League push but Europa League football next season is still a possibility.

Aston Villa can draw level with Tottenham in the race for European football if they beat Spurs this weekend.

Tottenham arrested their poor run of form with a 1-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace last Saturday as Harry Kane grabbed the 209th top-flight goal of his career.

Villa head into the latest round of Premier League fixtures sitting eighth in the table with 54 points from 35 games, while Spurs are sixth, and the teams sandwich Brighton who have two games in hand.

Emery's side are also looking to complete the double over Tottenham after goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luis earned a 2-0 victory in north London on New Year's Day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Tottenham?

Aston Villa v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

Aston Villa v Tottenham kick-off time

Aston Villa v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Tottenham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Aston Villa v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Aston Villa v Tottenham odds

