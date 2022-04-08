As Arsenal play before them on Saturday, Spurs may start their clash at Villa Park down in fifth but given their superior goal difference, three points should be enough to ensure they move back above their fierce north London rivals.

Tottenham will be looking to tighten their grip on fourth place when they travel to face Aston Villa as part of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

A win is far from a given away against Villa, however, despite their poor form of late.

Steven Gerrard's side have lost three on the bounce – against West Ham United, Arsenal and Wolves – but were competitive in all three and certainly have players that can hurt Spurs on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Tottenham?

Aston Villa v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 9th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Brighton on Saturday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Tottenham team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Doherty; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Aston Villa v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Tottenham

As the end of the season approaches and the end of the battle for the top four nears, the pressure on Antonio Conte's side is going to increase.

A Saturday late afternoon clash at Villa Park is far from an easy test and we've come to expect inconsistency from the visitors this term.

It would not be a surprise if there is a wobble but with the form that Harry Kane is in at the moment, Spurs should just have enough to secure the three points.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 2-3 Tottenham (28/1 at Bet365)

