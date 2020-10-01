Boss Dean Smith will be delighted by the progress of his side in 2020/21 so far and will be determined to keep momentum flowing against Stoke.

The Potters are one of just two non-Premier League teams left in the competition alongside Brentford – who face Fulham tonight.

Stoke have experienced a mixed bag of results with a win, draw and loss to their name after three Championship encounters in 2020/21.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Stoke on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Stoke on TV?

Aston Villa v Stoke will take place on Thursday 1st October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Stoke will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Stoke on?

Unfortunately Aston Villa v Stoke won't be shown live on TV this evening, but it will be live streamed for you to watch via a laptop, tablet or mobile device.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Stoke online

You can watch Aston Villa v Stoke live on CarabaoCup.live, a brand new service designed to help fans watch games from the competition while crowds remain absent from stadiums.

Every Carabao Cup fixture containing at least one Premier League team will be available to watch on the service for a fee of £10 per game.

Watch Aston Villa v Stoke in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Aston Villa v Stoke team news

Aston Villa: Villa have no fresh injury concerns on top of the usual few long-term absentees.

A rotated XI has been deployed in previous rounds, and the same is likely to happen here, with the likes of Bertrand Traore and Keinan Davis to get the nod.

Stoke: The Potters are without Joe Allen and Thibaud Verlinden for this one, but young defender Nathan Collins is likely to start.

A rotated midfield three could line up against Villa with veteran John Obi Mikel to be rested.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Stoke

Villa have been excellent so far this season on all fronts. They've been efficient and cut out leaking goals, their achilles heel from last term.

The cup is not a priority for Villa this season, but a winning mentality breeds confidence and Smith will be keen to foster that attitude among his fringe players.

Of course, Stoke have the potential for an upset, but Villa should get the job done with star quality on the bench to kill the game off if required.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Stoke

