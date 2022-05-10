The Reds know that dropping any points between now and the end of the season will almost certainly lead to the title landing in Manchester City's lap.

Liverpool are first up on the midweek Premier League TV schedule with a crucial clash against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Boss Jurgen Klopp will be determined for his side to pick themselves up from a draw away to Tottenham last weekend and take down a Liverpool legend to keep their hopes of an unlikely Premier League triumph alive.

Gerrard has experienced a mixed bag of results since taking over Villa in November. He can't be fully judged until he has been able to lead a full season with an extensive transfer window and pre-season programme, but there are signs of life at the historic club.

Villa ended a run of defeats with three games unbeaten to perch themselves in 11th with one or two games in hand on teams above them. They will be determined to finish inside the top 10 here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Liverpool?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 10th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Arsenal on Thursday.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Liverpool team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Chambers, Luiz; Buendia; Ings, Watkins

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Aston Villa v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Liverpool

Liverpool stumbled against Tottenham, but this is no signal of a terminal decline for the Reds. They simply came up against a strong team. Now is not the time for knee-jerk reactions.

The Reds remain an immense threat and one of the toughest teams to play against in world football. They will give Villa a nightmarish shift on Tuesday.

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho may feel he has a point to prove against his old team, while Gerrard will no doubt want to rack up a professional victory over the Reds. They won't roll over, but expect the visitors to make their quality count here.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool (8/1 at bet365)

