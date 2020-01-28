Boss Dean Smith will hope his players can steel themselves for the second leg with a trip to Wembley up for grabs.

Leicester appeared to lose steam at the start of 2020 following a breathless start to the campaign but remain a threat, even without the injured Jamie Vardy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Leicester game on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Leicester?

Aston Villa v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

How to watch Aston Villa v Leicester on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 6:45pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side is enjoying particularly consistent form, though Leicester do appear to have overcome their wobbles.

Ayoze Perez is stepping up in Vardy's absence, so too Kelechi Iheanacho, and could prove to be match-winners once again.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Leicester