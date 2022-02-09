Villa have settled into a classic mid-table rhythm, a mixed bag of results with a positive trend.

Aston Villa host Leeds on the Premier League TV schedule this week as both sides aim to build on encouraging recent signs.

Steven Gerrard knows the importance of games like this one against opposition lower in the table.

Leeds sit in 15th, three points clear of Everton. This appears to be the border line of the relegation contenders at the moment, and a good result for Leeds would take them nicely clear of the carnage.

Marcelo Bielsa has remained true to his style and recorded crucial victories against Burnley and West Ham, despite falling short against Newcastle last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Leeds?

Aston Villa v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 9th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Leicester on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Leeds on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Aston Villa v Leeds team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Aston Villa v Leeds odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Leeds

Both teams could break out into the 'next level' with a victory here. Villa could launch themselves from mid-table mediocrity into the top-half battle.

Leeds can almost catch tonight's opposition and put distance between themselves and the firecracker relegation battle beneath them.

It should be a tight game, but on home soil at a rocking Villa Park, the hosts' talent should shine through and nick the victory.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds (17/2 at bet365)

