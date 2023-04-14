The Blues are firmly in the hunt for the FA Women's Super League title and have reached the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League, despite losing the League Cup final to Arsenal last month.

Chelsea enter the Women's FA Cup semi-finals against Aston Villa in buoyant mood with three trophies still in their sights at the business end of the campaign.

Emma Hayes will hope her players have learned from that defeat and will be determined to rouse them into shape for a pivotal end-of-season run-in.

Aston Villa won't make life easy for Chelsea, however. The Midlands side sit fifth in the FA WSL table following a strong run of form, albeit one that was abruptly ended by Chelsea at the start of April.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 16th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Chelsea kick-off time

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 2:15pm.

You can also catch Man Utd v Brighton live on TV in the other semi-final this weekend.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:50pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Aston Villa v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (15/2) Draw (10/3) Chelsea (1/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.