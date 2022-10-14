The Villa boss faced the Blues more than any other team during his playing days and may need to get a result against them to save his job, as reports have suggested that club chiefs are now considering whether he is the right man to take them forward.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard takes on an old enemy in the first game of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule as Chelsea make the trip to Villa Park.

Supporters have been vocal in calling for Gerrard to go in recent weeks despite his side putting together a four-game unbeaten run that's included a 1-1 draw with Man City and a 1-0 victory over Southampton.

The criticisms levelled against the former England captain have mostly been related to the quality of the football being played, which is not a complaint that Blues fans have about their new man in the dugout.

Graham Potter's Chelsea have clicked into gear quickly, with the English coach still unbeaten and now on a run of four wins on the bounce in all competitions – including beating AC Milan 3-0 and 2-0 in the Champions League.

More like this

The visitors came away from the San Siro with three points on Tuesday evening and will be confident of doing the same at Villa Park this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 16th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Liverpool v Man City.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Chelsea team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Ings, Buendia

Chelsea predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho; Havertz, Mount, Sterling; Aubameyang

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Aston Villa v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (10/3) Draw (11/4) Chelsea (4/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Gerrard believes his Villa side are close to turning draws into wins but he would surely take a point if it was offered to him ahead of Sunday's visit from Chelsea.

He's hinted that changes could be made as he tries to help them rediscover some form in the final third – with Danny Ings and Leon Bailey prime candidates to get the nod.

They will surely have to be more clinical to get a result against Potter's side, who have scored 10 times in their last four games so will not be short of confidence in the final third.

Things could go very sour at Villa Park if Chelsea are able to strike early and the first goal will be massive.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea (8/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.