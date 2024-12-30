Though they suffered a disheartening 3-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James' Park on Boxing Day, Villa are part of a hotly-contested race for the European spots again this term, alongside Monday's visitors.

Brighton will look at the exploits of the Villa Park outfit as an example they'd love to follow under exciting young coach Fabian Hurzeler. The AMEX outfit have struggled to maintain the sparkling form they showed in the initial months of his tenure but the future still looks very bright on the South Coast.

Hurzeler has backed the Seagulls and their supporters to "celebrate a lot of positive experiences and positive victories in 2025" but they must first focus on closing out the year well at Villa Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Brighton?

Aston Villa v Brighton will take place on Monday 30th December 2024.

Aston Villa v Brighton kick-off time

Aston Villa v Brighton will kick off at 7.45pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Aston Villa v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Aston Villa v Brighton on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

