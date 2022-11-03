Mikel Arteta's men lost 2-0 at PSV last week, meaning there's now pressure on them to get the job done at the Emirates on Thursday night.

Arsenal know a win against FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday will secure them top spot in Group A. The Gunners are currently top, two points ahead of PSV in second.

Luckily for Arsenal, they host bottom of the table Zurich, who have won just one of their five Europa League group games. They've also conceded 15 goals in that period, an average of three per game.

The Gunners head into Thursday's game on the back of their 5-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon. The win sent Arteta's side back to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City.

Arsenal are now two points clear of City after 12 games and Arteta will be hoping their fine finishing on Sunday continues against Zurich.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Zurich on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Zurich?

Arsenal v Zurich will take place on Thursday 3rd November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Zurich will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Europa League TV schedule this week including Real Sociedad v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Zurich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Zurich online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Zurich team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Vieira, Odegaard; Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah.



Zurich predicted XI: Brecher; Mets, Aliti, Kamberi; Boranijasevic, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero; Marchesano, Okita, Tosin

Arsenal v Zurich odds

Arsenal (1/7) Draw (15/2) Zurich (16/1)*

Our prediction: Arsenal v Zurich

Arsenal need to win to secure top spot and Mikel Arteta will get his players fired up after last week's disappointing loss against PSV.

Zurich shouldn't pose too many problems for the Gunners and it should be a routine win.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Zurich (13/2 at bet365)

