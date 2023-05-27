Though they may have eventually lost out to Man City, Arsenal have enjoyed a brilliant season and will hope to cap it off with a flourish against Wolves.

The Premier League title race may be over but there should still be a party atmosphere at the Emirates on the final day.

Mikel Arteta looks likely to keep the nucleus of his young side together but Sunday's game will be Granit Xhaka's last as a Gunner – with his seven-year tenure set to end when his contract expires next month.

The future is bright too for the visitors ahead of a summer that is likely to see Julen Lopetegui lead a squad revamp at Molineux.

Indeed, we could see the Spanish coach blood a few of the club's up-and-coming talents on the Premier League's final day with an eye on next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Wolves?

Arsenal v Wolves will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Arsenal v Wolves kick-off time

Arsenal v Wolves will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Arsenal v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – regional restrictions will apply. You cannot also listen to live commentary on BBC Radio WM online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Arsenal v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (4/11) Draw (17/4) Wolves (7/1)*

