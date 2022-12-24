Mikel Arteta's team top the table by five points from nearest rivals Manchester City and the Spanish tactician has Gooners believing their first top-flight crown since 2004 is on the cards.

Arsenal resume their Premier League title charge by welcoming London rivals West Ham to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were, arguably, one of the few teams that didn't want the World Cup to cause the season to pause and the serious knee injury sustained by star man Gabriel Jesus in Qatar has really thrown a spanner in the works.

West Ham make the short trip to north London knowing they have plenty of work to do if they're to climb from their current position of 16th in the table.

The Hammers, who have progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League, lost nine of their 15 league games before the break and are pointless from their last six trips to Arsenal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v West Ham?

Arsenal v West Ham will take place on Monday 26th December 2022.

Arsenal v West Ham kick-off time

Arsenal v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v West Ham on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Arsenal v West Ham online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Arsenal v West Ham referee

The referee for Arsenal v West Ham has been confirmed as Michael Oliver.

Arsenal v West Ham team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

West Ham predicted line-up: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Palmieri; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Paqueta, Benrahma; Bowen

Arsenal v West Ham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (1/2) Draw (10/3) West Ham (5/1)*

Arsenal v West Ham prediction

