Mikel Arteta made a handful of changes for last week's first leg in Lisbon and the Premier League leaders were held to a 2-2 draw at the José Alvalade Stadium.

Arsenal will look to punch their ticket to the Europa League quarter-finals by getting the job done against Sporting CP on home soil.

William Saliba headed home to open the scoring before Goncalo Inacio and Paulinho netted either side of the break to put the hosts in front, but Hidemasa Morita's second-half own goal made it even-stevens in the last-16 tie.

Arsenal are boosted by the return of Gabriel Jesus, who came off the bench for a cameo appearance in the Gunners' comfortable 3-0 win at Fulham on Sunday, and Arteta could opt to tinker with his team once again.

Sporting also racked up a 3-0 victory - at home to Boavista - on their return to domestic action on Sunday, but the Portuguese club's former Gunners defender Hector Bellerin looks set to miss out on a return to the Emirates Stadium due to injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Sporting CP on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Sporting CP?

Arsenal v Sporting CP will take place on Thursday 16th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Sporting CP kick-off time

Arsenal v Sporting CP will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Sporting CP on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Sporting CP online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Arsenal v Sporting CP on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Arsenal v Sporting CP odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (TBC) Draw (TBC) Sporting CP (TBC)*

Arsenal v Sporting CP prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Arsenal v Sporting CP predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

