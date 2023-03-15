The Brazilian forward made his first appearance since injuring his knee at the World Cup in last Sunday's Premier League win at Fulham, although Mikel Arteta could opt to continue with Leandro Trossard through the middle after the versatile attacker racked up a hat-trick of assists at Craven Cottage.

Gabriel Jesus is in contention to start for Arsenal in their crunch Europa League last-16 clash against Sporting CP.

Arteta made a handful of changes to the XI for last week's 2-2 draw with Sporting in the reverse fixture and he could opt to tinker once again to stave off any fitness concerns.

Former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin missed out on a reunion with his old club in the first leg due to a knee injury and remains a doubt for Sporting, who will definitely be without suspended pair Sebastian Coates and Morita as well as long-term injury absentee Daniel Braganca.

The Portuguese club are able to call upon midfielder Manuel Ugarte after suspension and first-choice stopper Antonio Adan should be fit to start after missing last weekend's 3-0 league win over Boavista with a muscle injury.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Arsenal v Sporting CP.

When is Arsenal v Sporting CP?

Arsenal v Sporting CP will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 16th March 2023.

Arsenal v Sporting CP team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Trossard

Sporting CP predicted line-up: Adan; St. Juste, Inacio, Reis; Esgaio, Ugarte, Goncalves, Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao

Arsenal v Sporting CP prediction

The first leg was an open affair and there is no reason to doubt the second leg will be similar.

Arsenal have scored two or more goals in five of their last six matches in all competitions and their mean defensive record on home soil in the Europa League makes them the favourites to progress.

The absence of Sebastian Coates could leave Sporting CP a tad more vulnerable at the back and the hosts are fancied to take advantage thanks to their plethora of attacking options.

Mikel Arteta's team looked back to their best in the win over Fulham and anything close to a repeat of that display would be enough to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Sporting CP (8/1 at bet365)

