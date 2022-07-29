Spirits are high in the Gunners camp after what has been an impressive summer so far – both on and off the pitch.

Arsenal return to the Emirates on Saturday to wrap up their pre-season schedule against LaLiga stalwarts Sevilla.

New arrival Gabriel Jesus bagged his fourth goal of pre-season on the weekend as Mikel Arteta's side hammered Chelsea 4-0 in the Florida Cup to continue their recent unbeaten run.

Supporters cannot complain of a lack of effort in the transfer market either with latest arrival Oleksandr Zinchenko making Arsenal England's biggest spenders of the summer.

That all means that there is plenty of optimism ahead of their 2022/23 season opener against Crystal Palace on Friday 5th August.

A victory against Sevilla on Saturday would raise morale even further, and with the Spanish side hoping to finish their pre-season with a flourish as well, it should make for an intriguing contest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Sevilla on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Arsenal v Sevilla?

Arsenal v Sevilla will take place on Saturday 30th July at Emirates Stadium.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Sevilla will kick off at 12:30pm.

There's plenty of pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full Man City guide for all the details about the club's upcoming fixtures.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Sevilla on?

The game will not be on TV but fans will be able to watch it live on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app – as with the whole of the Gunners' pre-season schedule (though some restrictions will apply).

The games will be available on a pay-per-view basis, costing £5.99 each for UK viewers, and will include matchday coverage and analysis.

How to live stream Arsenal v Sevilla online

You can also live stream the match on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Shop Arsenal merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 6 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.