The Gunners suffered a slip-up themselves last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at Southampton but remain two points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Having upset Liverpool last weekend, Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest now turn their attention to Arsenal as they travel to the Emirates on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side know exactly how dangerous Cooper's Reds can be as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by them last January.

The top flight seemed a world away for Nottingham Forest back then and their return has not yet been as triumphant as fans would have hoped for in their 23 years away but the City Ground faithful may feel as if they've finally arrived after Saturday's win over Liverpool.

They rode their luck at times, of that there is no doubt, but Arsenal have shown their fragility recently and Cooper will hope his side can exploit that on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Nottingham Forest?

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 30th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v West Ham.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Arsenal v Nottingham Forest live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams; Yates, Freuler, Kouyate; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Lingard

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (2/11) Draw (13/2) Nottingham Forest (14/1)*

Our prediction: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

The two sides endured opposite fortunes last weekend – Arsenal's draw will have felt like defeat and Nottingham Forest victory, just their second since promotion, will be massive for the squad's confidence.

Cooper will hope it proves a turning point in the Reds' season but you feel they'll need luck to be on their side again if they're to get a result on Sunday.

Arsenal have won all five of their home games this season and Nottingham Forest have taken just two points from six games on the road, which highlights the size of the task facing the visitors.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Nottingham Forest (11/1 at bet365)

