Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester United before the break was their ninth straight Premier League home win, a run that stretches back to early November.

Their only league defeat at the Emirates this season came on the opening day against Manchester City.

Newcastle have enjoyed the last month after picking up three victories in five games to shuffle clear of the relegation battle.

However, Rafa Benitez’s side haven’t travelled well with their last away win coming against Huddersfield before Christmas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is the Arsenal v Newcastle game?

Arsenal v Newcastle will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 1st April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Newcastle

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Newcastle have done well to all-but secure their Premier League status for another year.

Still, their away form is a concern, particularly against a side who love to play on their own turf.

Unai Emery’s achievements with Arsenal this season may be in the shadow of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United heroics, but the Spanish boss will be hoping to round off a terrific debut season in style.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

