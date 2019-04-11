Unai Emery’s 10-man side were toppled 3-1 in France before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired a 3-0 victory in north London.

Napoli recorded identical results but in reverse order when they faced Red Bull Salzburg in the last round.

Still, Emery will be keen for his team to up their game against the Italian side who currently sit second in Serie A.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Napoli game on TV and online.

What time is the Arsenal v Napoli game?

Arsenal v Napoli will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 11th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Napoli

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The Gunners were quietly piling up the wins under eerily non-dramatic circumstances… until the weekend.

Arsenal’s alarmingly limp display against Everton could work in two ways.

It could signal the players’ minds are already in transit to beaches around Europe, or it could have provided a much-needed wake-up call for a team that still has plenty to play for in 2018/19.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Napoli

