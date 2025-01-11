The Red Devils shocked heavy favourites Man City at Wembley back in May to get their hands on the famous trophy for a 13th time, and will be underdogs again when they head down to the nation's capital on Sunday.

It has been a rocky start to Ruben Amorim's Old Trafford tenure, with their spirited Anfield performance coming on the back of four straight defeats, so a win away against the Gunners would be a huge momentum boost as the Portuguese coach looks to turn the tide.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are still battling on all four fronts under Mikel Arteta.

The hosts are Liverpool's closest competition in the Premier League title race and sit third in the Champions League table, but lost 2-0 to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek.

The Gunners are already the most successful club in FA Cup history, but the Spanish coach would no doubt love to add a 15th trophy to their collection this term as it is four years since they last won silverware.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Manchester United on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Manchester United?

Arsenal v Manchester United will take place on Sunday 12th January 2025.

Arsenal v Manchester United kick-off time

Arsenal v Manchester United will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Manchester United on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:35pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Arsenal v Manchester United online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Arsenal v Manchester United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

