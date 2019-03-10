The result is a huge blow to their chances of qualifying for the Champions League via winning the second-level European trophy.

Boss Unai Emery will focus his attention on reaching the Champions League through the Premier League top four but needs a big result against United to avoid falling behind.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guided his team to a stunning 3-1 victory over PSG to secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

United sit fourth in the Premier League, one point and one place above Arsenal, and will be keen to consolidate their position.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is the Arsenal v Man Utd game?

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 10th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Man Utd

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 4:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Arsenal v Man Utd in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The sides are heading into this game in very different spirits.

Arsenal’s deflating defeat on Thursday represents another bump in a rocky season for Emery, and he will be without the suspended Lucas Torreira following his north London derby red card.

United will feel unstoppable right now. They’ve proven their defensive discipline against Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG in recent weeks and will look to grind out another hard-earned victory at the Emirates.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Man Utd

