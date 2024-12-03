What channel is Arsenal v Man Utd Premier League match on? TV details, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd in the Premier League, including TV details, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Arsenal know that if they are to claw their way back into title contention, they need to start piecing together a run worthy of the crown.
The Gunners have misfired too often in 2024/25 so far, but the return of captain Martin Ødegaard suggests they could be about to sharpen up ahead of a critical period.
Mikel Arteta needs his squad fit and ready to roll ahead of the busy period to come, and a victory over United would certainly suggest Arsenal have shifted up a gear at the perfect moment.
Ruben Amorim is still adjusting to life at Old Trafford and knows it will take more than a few resilient displays to fix deep-rooted issues among his squad.
However, United could quickly find themselves climbing the table with a couple of victories in the weeks to come. A statement win over the Gunners would certainly signal his intent.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and online.
When is Arsenal v Man Utd?
Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 4th December 2024.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Arsenal v Man Utd kick-off time
Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.
How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utdd online
You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.
If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform.
Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.
What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?
The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.
A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.
Listen to Arsenal v Man Utd on radio
You can listen to the match on local radio in each area, with many regional BBC stations airing matches throughout the season.
Arsenal v Man Utd odds
