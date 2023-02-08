It will be the first of two meetings between the sides this week as Arsenal travel to Manchester in the Women's Super League on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal and Manchester City face off in the Women's League Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with the winner set to battle West Ham or Chelsea in the final.

Arsenal could welcome back Lia Wälti for the clash – however, they are still without long-term absentees Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead.

The Gunners are third in the Women's Super League after drawing their last two fixtures, but they're only five points behind leaders Chelsea as well as boasting a game in hand.

City, who are the current Women's League Cup holders, are unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions and they come into this on the back of their 2-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Wednesday 8th February 2023.

Arsenal v Man City kick-off time

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 7:15pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

Arsenal v Man City will be shown live on the BBC Red Button.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

You can also live stream the Arsenal v Man City game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Man City odds

Arsenal v Man City prediction

Arsenal have drawn their last couple of league games, However, the first was thanks to a late Sam Kerr equaliser against Chelsea and the Gunners had 21 shots - with nine on target - in their 0-0 stalemate against West Ham on Sunday.

While City will be a tough clash, we're expecting Arsenal to edge it and win by a narrow margin.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Man City (17/2 at bet365)

