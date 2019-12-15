By the time they kick off this weekend, City could be 17 points short of the favourites, with Leicester potentially nine points clear.

They face Arsenal who have endured a dire streak of form in all competitions, with faint hope following a win over West Ham swiftly crushed by a defeat to Standard Liege.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 15th December 2019.

How to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side boasts a defence capable of shutting down their opponents’ attacking options.

Both teams have plenty of options going forward, so expect a high-scoring affair.

City need a backlash display or it could be curtains for them in the title race, but it won’t be an easy ride.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-3 Man City