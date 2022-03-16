After Manchester City were held by Crystal Palace on Monday night, the Reds can close the gap on the league leaders to just one point with a victory.

Liverpool's visits to the Emirates have brought some memorable contests over the years and Wednesday promises to be no different, as they take on Arsenal in north London as part of this week's Premier League TV schedule .

A second-half surge helped Jurgen Klopp's side put four past the Gunners in the reverse fixture back in November but their hosts have come on leaps and bounds since that game.

The Gunners have taken control of the race for fourth – winning five games in a row – but Wednesday night's game should be a proper test of how Mikel Arteta's men compare to the Premier League's top teams.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool?

Arsenal v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 16th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Brighton v Tottenham on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Arsenal v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Liverpool

In the three games between Arsenal and Liverpool this season, the former are yet to claim a victory or even score a goal.

The Gunners look a much better side now than they did back in November or even when they were beaten over two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in January but they're not yet at Liverpool's level.

The news that Mo Salah is set to be fit and ready to face Arsenal on Wednesday makes the visitors a different proposition entirely and there will be no shortage of motivation for the Reds as they look to close the gap on Man City to just one point.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Liverpool (14/1 at Bet365)

