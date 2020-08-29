Arsenal won the FA Cup last season to earn a place at Wembley, and will hope to earn an additional morale boost before the domestic season kicks off.

The Gunners have already signed two players this summer, while Liverpool welcomed Kostas Tsimikas to Anfield in an £11.7m deal from Olympiakos.

The Community Shield will take place without fans in attendance but there will likely be some feisty challenges between these two historic rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Liverpool game on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool on TV?

Arsenal v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 29th August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm – the match will follow Chelsea Women v Man City Women in the Women’s Community Shield.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 4pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Arsenal v Liverpool team news

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli, Callum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi are all out injured, while goalkeeper Bernd Leno is likely to miss the game.

New defensive recruit William Saliba could get a run-out, while boss Mikel Arteta could also field ex-Chelsea forward Willian.

Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has a knee injury and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is another fitness worry.

Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip miss the game and Liverpool will assess centre-back Virgil van Dijk. Boss Jurgen Klopp will not want any more injuries, so could rest some of his top stars.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Liverpool

Liverpool have had just a few weeks to enjoy their reign as Premier League champions and will look to go again with a statement win over Arsenal here.

But the Gunners are well versed in winning trophies at Wembley - whether fans are there or not - and are keen to maintain their trajectory under boss Arteta.

This game could offer plenty of chances but don’t expect either team to go all-out for victory. It could be decided by a single goal early on.

Our prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool

