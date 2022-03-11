The Gunners have won four in a row with increasingly positive noises coming from the Emirates with Mikel Arteta's project beginning to bloom in north London.

Arsenal have weaved their way into the top four but face a battle to remain there when they return to the Premier League TV schedule against Leicester this week.

Young guns Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard were all on the scoresheet last time out and represent an increasingly positive feeling around the Emirates.

Leicester have endured a frustrating season but can still finish with a flourish given the number of games in hand at their disposal.

The Foxes have played three matches fewer than sides around them and will hope to position themselves well for a surge back into the top half and closer to where they'd have hoped to finish this season when it started.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Leicester?

Arsenal v Leicester will take place on Sunday 13th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Leicester will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Newcastle on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Leicester team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Arsenal v Leicester odds

Arsenal v Leicester prediction

Arsenal haven't been blowing teams away in recent weeks but they have been steadily mounting up the wins.

They've dug deep and won games at the death, a testament to their spirit and physicality, two attributes that have been lacking in recent years at the Emirates.

Leicester are without Jamie Vardy once more and while they boast weapons capable of damaging Arsenal, their opponents are in better shape and form going into this one.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leicester (8/1 at Bet365)

