The same cannot be said for Saturday's opponents Leicester City, who threw away a two-goal lead against the Bees and were forced to share the points.

Last Friday's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park helped Arsenal to banish the demons of that opening day defeat to Brentford in 2021 and they now head back to the Emirates full of confidence.

Questions have been raised about the Foxes' lack of recruitment this summer as all the transfer talk concerning them appears to be about who could be leaving the King Power Stadium.

The Gunners had their number last season – beating them twice in the league and once in the Carabao Cup – and have strengthened significantly over the past few months.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus are in line to make their competitive home debuts against Leicester after arriving from Man City for combined fees of nearly £80 million while centre-back William Saliba looked like a new signing against Crystal Palace – as the old cliché goes.

There is certainly plenty of positivity ahead of Arsenal's first game at the Emirates in 2022/23, and it's now down to Mikel Arteta's side to ensure they live up to the hype.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Leicester?

Arsenal v Leicester will take place on Saturday 13th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Leicester will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Chelsea v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Arsenal v Leicester live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Leicester team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Fofana, Evans, Amartey; Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Justin; Maddison; Vardy

Arsenal v Leicester odds

Arsenal (9/20) Draw (7/2) Leicester (6/1)*

Our prediction: Arsenal v Leicester

All three of the games between these two sides last season finished in a 2-0 Arsenal win and there is no doubt that the hosts are the favourites in this one.

It would not be a huge surprise for the Gunners to finish with a two-goal advantage on Saturday – though scoring goals was not Leicester's issue last weekend.

Arsenal rode their luck at times against Crystal Palace and the Foxes do have the attacking quality to put them to the sword.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester (12/1 at bet365)

