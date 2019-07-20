However, Unai Emery's men beat Colorado before an inexperienced Gunners XI recorded a 2-1 victory over a near full strength Bayern Munich side in the early hours of Thursday morning (UK time).

Louis Poznanski and Eddie Nketiah scored either side of Robert Lewandowski to push their names into Emery's thoughts as the season approaches.

Arsenal will now face Serie A side Fiorentina in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Bank of America Stadium, home to the Carolina Panthers NFL team.

What time is the Arsenal v Fiorentina game?

Arsenal v Fiorentina will kick off at 11:00pm on Saturday 20th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Fiorentina

Premier Sport are showing exclusive live coverage of every Arsenal pre-season game.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.