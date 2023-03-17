The Gunners re-established their five-point lead in the title race by rolling over Fulham – and with Man City focused on the FA Cup this weekend, they now have the chance to extend it further still ahead of the international break.

Arsenal can stretch the gap at the top of the Premier League to eight points with a win over managerless Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday.

Sunday's visitors, Crystal Palace, may be unbeaten at the Emirates since 2018 – a four-game run that includes a 3-2 win in 2019 – but they arrive in dreadful form and without a manager after the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

Vieira paid the price for his side's winless start to 2023, which has seen the Eagles dragged into the relegation battle, and was relieved of his duties on Friday morning.

That will be cause for concern for Arsenal as a change in the dugout so often leads to an upturn in fortunes.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace on TV and online

When is Arsenal v Crystal Palace?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 19th March 2023.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Arsenal v Crystal Palace live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (2/7) Draw (4/1) Crystal Palace (11/1)*

Arsenal v Crystal Palace prediction

Arsenal v Crystal Palace predictions

