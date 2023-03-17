The managerless Eagles head to north London to take on the league leaders on Sunday without a win since the turn of the year – a record that has seen them dragged into the relegation battle and cost Vieira his job.

There will be no Emirates return for Patrick Vieira this weekend after he was sacked by Crystal Palace on Friday.

While much of this weekend will be centered around the FA Cup quarter-finals, high-flying Arsenal will be keen to make the most of their opportunity to take an eight-point lead over title rivals Man City into the international break.

Mikel Arteta's side have won all five of their Premier League games to the Citizens in February – a period in which Crystal Palace have earned just two points.

It may not be as easy as the form table would suggest, however, as a change in the dugout makes the visitors a more unpredictable proposition, and the Gunners may still be stinging after being dumped out of the Europa League on penalties on Thursday evening.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Arsenal v Crystal Palace.

When is Arsenal v Crystal Palace?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 19th March 2023.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard.

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Whitworth; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Eze, Zaha; Mateta.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace prediction

Crystal Palace's impressive run at the Emirates looks likely to end on Sunday. The Eagles have not lost away to Arsenal since 2018, winning once in that four-game run, but they head across the capital in rank form.

Pressure is building on Vieira and there have been few tougher places to go in the top flight this term than the home of the Gunners. Crystal Palace have been toothless of late so it looks as though their only chance of a result will be keeping the host quiet.

In front of a bouncing Emirates crowd and with confidence sky-high in the Arsenal squad, it's hard to see them doing that.

Our prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Crystal Palace (7/1 at bet365)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (1/4) Draw (17/4) Crystal Palace (12/1)*

