The Gunners' form has dipped recently and they drew three in a row before their 4-1 defeat at Manchester City last week, meaning Pep Guardiola's side are now the clear favourites to retain their title.

Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday night with Mikel Arteta's men in desperate need of a win to keep their title hopes alive.

City are one point ahead of Arsenal, however they'll have two games in hand on the Gunners following Tuesday's clash against Chelsea at the Emirates.

While Arsenal are challenging for the title and securing Champions League football for next season, the same can't be said for Chelsea.

The Blues are 12th in the table and a staggering 24 points off the top four. Chelsea have lost every game since Frank Lampard returned to the club to take over from Graham Potter and the only positive for the fans is that Mauricio Pochettino looks set to head to Stamford Bridge this summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 2nd May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Chelsea kick-off time

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Arsenal v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Arsenal v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (4/7) Draw (16/5) Chelsea (19/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Arsenal v Chelsea prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Arsenal v Chelsea predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.