The Gunners' title charge has taken a hit recently, with Arsenal struggling to find form in the last few weeks. They drew against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton before losing 4-1 at Manchester City last week.

Arsenal can go back to the top of the Premier League – for at least 24 hours – if Mikel Arteta's men beat Chelsea on Tuesday night.

City are now top of the league following their win at Fulham last weekend and Pep Guardiola's men will have two games in hand on Arsenal after the Chelsea game.

Chelsea's season has been a disaster, with the Blues 12th in the Premier League with six games remaining. They are 24 points off the top four and their campaign is now a write off.

Frank Lampard has lost every game since he returned to Chelsea to replace Graham Potter and the Blues are locked in talks with Mauricio Pochettino ahead of a busy summer at Stamford Bridge.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Arsenal v Chelsea.

When is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 2nd May 2023.

Arsenal v Chelsea team news

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Jesus.

Chelsea predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Silva, Fofana, Chilwell; Fernandez, Kante, Gallagher; Felix, Sterling, Havertz.

Arsenal v Chelsea prediction

Chelsea are only playing for pride for the remainder of the season, while Arsenal must keep winning to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

Mikel Arteta will demand a response from his side following the defeat at City so it's hard to see anything but an Arsenal win.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea (8/1 at bet365)

