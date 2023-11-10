Arsenal put those frustrations aside to beat Sevilla 2-0 on Wednesday and move a step closer to the knock-out stages of the Champions League.

Now, the focus shifts back to closing the gap on title rivals Manchester City, who face Chelsea on Sunday.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany would love to do his former club a favour with a result against Arsenal, but that will be a tall order - as his side have won just four points all season.

It's been a hugely disappointing return to the Premier League so far for the Turf Moor outfit, who are the lowest scorers in the division with eight goals from 11 games, while only Sheffield United have conceded more goals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Burnley?

Arsenal v Burnley will take place on Saturday 11th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Burnley kick-off time

Arsenal v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Arsenal v Burnley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Arsenal v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT 2, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

How to watch Arsenal v Burnley in the USA

You can watch Arsenal v Burnley live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Arsenal v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/5) Draw (11/2) Burnley (16/1)*

