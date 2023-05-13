Pep Guardiola's side play Everton in one of the earlier games on Sunday, which means the Gunners could be four points behind by the time they kick off against Brighton.

Buoyed by their victory at St James' Park, Arsenal are back at the Emirates this weekend hoping to close the gap on Premier League leaders Man City.

The North Londoners will need Man City to slip up at some point if they're to end their long wait for the league title in 2022/23 but all Mikel Arteta's side can do is focus on their own results.

They'll need to be at their best again on Sunday as the Seagulls have been one of the top flight's surprise packages this term and are in the race for European qualification.

Brighton should have extra motivation as well as they look to bounce back from last weekend's eye-catching 5-1 defeat to Everton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brighton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Arsenal v Brighton?

Arsenal v Brighton will take place on Sunday 14th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Brighton kick-off time

Arsenal v Brighton will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Arsenal v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (8/11) Draw (16/5) Brighton (10/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.