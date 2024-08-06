Arsenal, who ended up just two points behind City last season, have added Riccardo Calafiori to their ranks, with the defender joining from Bologna in a £42 million deal. They then balanced their books by offloading Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham for £27 million.

The Gunners have won one of their three pre-season fixtures, and they'll have their eyes firmly set on their Premier League opener against Wolves on Saturday 17th August. Arteta will demand his side start the campaign well as they tussle with City for the title.

Bayer Leverkusen were sensational last season, with Xabi Alonso's side going unbeaten on their way to winning the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

They lost just once all campaign, with Atalanta getting the better of them in the Europa League final.

Alonso opted to stay at Leverkusen despite interest from elsewhere, and he'll he hoping to achieve similar success this time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen?

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Wednesday 7th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen on?

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen will not be shown on TV, but it will be available to watch live online. Check out the details below.

How to live stream Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen online

You can tune in to watch the game on Arsenal.com.

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen odds

