First up, they travel to the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Saturday for a game that is far from a foregone conclusion.

Robert Page's side know just how dangerous Armenia can be, having been beaten 4-2 by them on a torrid evening back in June, and the hosts will be battling to keep their own qualification hopes alive.

It's been a rollercoaster of a qualifying campaign for Wales, but a victory on Saturday will leave them 90 minutes away from making their Euro 2024 dream a reality.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Armenia v Wales on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Armenia v Wales?

Armenia v Wales will take place on Saturday 18th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Armenia v Wales kick-off time

Armenia v Wales will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Armenia v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports. You can also watch the match on S4C in Wales.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Armenia v Wales online

Viaplay and S4C customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Armenia v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Armenia v Wales odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Armenia (3/1) Draw (12/5) Wales (19/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.