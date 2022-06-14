Robertson's side travel to face Armenia just six days after securing a controlled 2-0 victory against them at Hampden Park, knowing that anything less than another win would be a sour end to the summer's international fixtures.

Captain Andy Robertson admitted that the Scotland fans were right to boo his team off after their sobering 3-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland on Saturday but the players do not have to wait long for a chance to put things right.

The good news is that all is still to play for in Group B1 – with Ukraine top of the table on six points while the other three sides all have three points after winning one game each.

With the group so tight, Scotland's trip to Armenia could offer a good opportunity to put right their poor goal difference but they won't want to underestimate their hosts – particularly given the disappointing result on Saturday.

Steve Clarke's men have a point to prove to their supporters, in what looks like a game they really have to win if they're to challenge for top spot in this group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Armenia v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Armenia v Scotland?

Armenia v Scotland will take place on Tuesday 14th June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Armenia will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Armenia v Scotland on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Armenia v Scotland online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Armenia v Scotland team news

Armenia predicted XI: Yurchenko; Hambardzumyan, Mkoyan, Haroyan, A. Hovhannisyan, K. Hovhannisyan; Bayramyan, Grigoryan, Spertsyan; Barseghyan, Bichakhchyan

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Hendry, Souttar, McKenna; Ralston, McGinn, Gilmour; Robertson; Armstrong, Stewart, Christie

Armenia v Scotland odds

Our prediction: Armenia v Scotland

Just as ahead of the game between the two sides earlier this month, Scotland head into their game against Armenia needing a response.

They were woeful against Republic of Ireland in Dublin but capping the summer's international fixtures with a comprehensive win to go level on points with Group B1 leaders Ukraine would be the best way to put that behind them.

Armenia should not be underestimated but they may well be a victim of Scotland's poor prior performances – as they were at Hampden Park.

Our prediction: Armenia 0-2 Scotland (11/2 at Bet365)

