Alex Scott confirmed as the new host of BBC’s Football Focus

The BBC has announced that Alex Scott will become the next host of long-running show Football Focus following Dan Walker’s departure.

The ex-Arsenal footballer is set to be Football Focus’s first permanent female host in its 47-year history on BBC One.

BBC Sport shared the news on Twitter yesterday (15th March) with a video of Scott, in which she reveals she’ll be taking over from Walker in August.

“It isn’t lost on me one bit because I know how iconic the show is and what a big deal it is,” she says, before thanking Walker for his help in her career.

Omg… may just let out a little scream 🥰

It’s finally out there and now it all feels real!! https://t.co/T7j5fL7TFz — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) May 15, 2021

Writing in a column for BBC Sport on Saturday, Scott said she was “ready to bring her best self” to the role, saying: “When I was a kid, I would never have watched television and thought someone like me could be presenting a programme like Football Focus.

“For the BBC to trust me with this role and allow me to be my true, authentic self means a lot.”

She added that Bob Wilson, who hosted the show from 1974 to 1994, had congratulated her over the news before thanking Dan Walker for helping her reach this stage in her career.

“From day one, Dan Walker has guided me – and crucially he let me ask questions. Dan knew I wanted to be a presenter so he helped hone my skills and allowed me to step out of my ‘pundit’ comfort zone on the show.

“In fact, everyone around me – from Gabby Logan to Mark Chapman – and so many people behind the scenes have helped me to get to this point. It will never be lost on me that these kind, amazing people within the industry have supported and encouraged me to be the best I can be.”

Scott played for Arsenal, Birmingham City, Boston Breakers, England and Great Britain throughout her sporting career, before hosting shows like Match of the Day Kickabout, Goals on Sunday and appearing on Super Sunday and BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker announced in April that he’d be leaving Football Focus after 12 years at the end of the season, announcing: “I am so proud of the job we’ve done, the changes we’ve made and issues we’ve lookout while the football landscape changed immeasurably.”

