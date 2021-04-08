Dan Walker announces decision to leave BBC’s Football Focus after 12 years as host

After 12 years at the helm, Football Focus presenter Dan Walker confirmed his decision to stand down after the current season in a video shared on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Hello, I have some news,” he announced. “This is going to be my last season presenting Football Focus. It’s been a real pleasure, an amazing 12 years, and I can honestly say I’ve loved every single second of it.

“I’m really proud about the job we’ve done, the changes that we’ve made to the show, the issues that we’ve looked at, and at a time when the football landscape is changing immeasurably.

“But, having said all that, after 12 years it’s time for someone else to take the reins.

“I’m really going to miss the magic of the programme, the opportunities it has given me, the great friends, many friends I’ve made along the way, and the thousands and thousands of conversations I’ve had with people who thankfully love the show just as much as I do,” he said.

Walker emphasised that he would still be presenting BBC Breakfast and appearing on BBC Sport coverage of the Olympics this summer.

“And I’m also really looking forward to letting you know about one or two other exciting opportunities further down the road,” he added.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Walker thanked the Football Focus team and viewers, concluding: “I really hope you enjoy the rest of the season and I’ll see you soon.”

The TV presenter joined the show for the 2009/2010 season and will depart on 22nd May.

Football Focus began airing in 1974.

Advertisement

For all the latest news, visit our Sport hub. You can also check out our TV Guide if you’re wondering what to watch.