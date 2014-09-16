Smith regards the summer signings of Chilean international Alexis Sánchez and England striker Danny Welbeck, a £16m trans- fer deadline-day purchase from Manchester United, as significant steps in the right direction. “Sánchez already looks like a quality buy, and I was delighted they got Welbeck. At 23, he has his best years ahead of him, and if he gets an extended run I think we’ll see his confidence grow and his finishing improve. He’s quick, he’s positive, he’ll see a lot of action and he’ll score goals in Europe.”

Whether Welbeck’s impact will be enough to deliver Champions League glory is another matter. “Arsenal are still short when it comes to going toe-to-toe with the big clubs, but they’ll be looking at the knockout stages,” says Smith, who thinks they will have enough class to emerge from Group D – which also contains Galatasaray and Anderlecht – along with Dortmund. “And if Arsenal get Olivier Giroud back from injury after Christmas, who knows?”

PREDICTION “One step further than last year: quarter-finalists, maybe even the semis”

Chelsea on the Charge

Smith ranks Chelsea as genuine contenders, anticipating little resistance from Group G opponents Schalke, Sporting Lisbon and Slovenian underdogs Maribor. “The quality of their signings – especially Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas – has transformed Chelsea. Not only has Jose Mourinho got the players he wanted, he’s also got the right people out. They got £50m for David Luiz. A heck of a steal! They need to close the door at the back a little bit tighter, but with their experience and the improvements they’ve made, they’ve got every chance this year.”

PREDICTION “One of four teams likely to win the Champions League — potential finalists”



Blue Moon Rising

Manchester City will be looking to build on their second domestic title in three years by shaking off their Euro stagefright in Group E against the 2013 winners Bayern Munich, CSKA Moscow and Roma. “City have had a few years of under- achievement, which goes to show that, no matter how much money you spend, a club that’s not used to Champions League football can struggle.

“They’re in a strong group, but I think they’ll have enough to get out of it, alongside Bayern. They should’ve acclimatised by now, and will be looking to make an imprint on the competition.”

PREDICTION "This should be the year they click — quarter-finals at least"

Rampant Reds

Finally there’s Liverpool, five-time European champions, drawn in Group B against Basel, Bulgarian outsiders Ludogorets Razgrad – and the legendary Real Madrid. “Real will bring back European glory nights to Anfield, the atmo- sphere will be second to none,” says Smith. “Real are reigning champions and favourites to win the group, but Liverpool have started the season well. Brendan Rodgers has bought wisely to replace Luis Suárez and their squad is big enough to cope.”

PREDICTION “I fancy Liverpool for the knockout stages”

